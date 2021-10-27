Police kill two Bono East, Savannah Regions armed robbery gang members

The gang is said to have engaged the police in an exchange of fire

• Police have broken into a robbery cell operating in the Bono and Savannah Regions

• The gang is largely responsible for several incidents robberies, kidnappings and murder cases in the area



• Police retrieved several weapons and ammunition



A raid by a combined team of highly trained Operations and Intelligence Team of the Ghana Police Service has led to the death of two members of a robbery gang said to have been operating in the Bono East and Savannah Regions.



In a release sighted by GhanaWeb, the police said they broke into the robbery cell after weeks of painstaking investigations and covert operations.



According to the police, the robbers at the time of the police raid were initiating a robbery attack and engaged the police officers in gun battle leading to the death of the two.

“The gang of robbers who were allegedly planning another robbery attack, opened fire on the police when they were closing in on them, leading to the death of Iddrisu and Dramani Iddi when the police fired back.



The statement further disclosed the condition of the alleged leader of the gang suspected of multiple murders and is said to have sustained gunshot wounds in the process.



“The alleged notorious leader of the gang, Ali Igudu, sustained gunshot wounds and is responding to treatment under a Police guard. He is allegedly the mastermind behind the murder of one Alhaji Ousman Amadu and Fuseini Galagala among others,” the police stated.



The police statement notes that the gang has been responsible for several robberies, kidnappings and murder cases in the two regions.



“Police intelligence reveals that the gang is largely responsible for the series of robberies, kidnappings and murder cases in the two regions especially in the areas of Bole, Sawla, Banda-Nkwanta, Prang, Yeji, Kintampo, New Longoro and Techiman. Multiple weapons and ammunition were found at the scene.

“We commend the Special Ops and Intel teams, and the Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Baba Atianak and the Bono East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Moses Asabagna Atibillah for the success of this tactical operation.



“Also, we thank the members of the towns above for their support in combatting crime,” the police said.



