Police kill two armed robbers at Sawla

A shootout between the police and suspected armed robbers at Sawla in the Savannah Region has led to the death of two members of the gang.



In a statement signed by the Ghana Police Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwasi Ofori, the incident occurred on Sunday, November 12, 2021.



“The Sawla Police in the Savannah Region have shot dead two suspected armed robbers while the other accomplices escaped during a shootout with the Police in Kalba, this dawn, Sunday, December 12, 2021.



“Following a distress call about a robbery attack at Weichao, the Police in partnership with some community members immediately responded and pursued the suspects who were on motorbikes. The suspects engaged the Police in a shootout leading to the death of the two suspects. However, others managed to escape through the bushes,” the police said.

According to the police, one of the deceased has been identified while the other is yet to be identified. Their bodies have been deposited at the Damongo Hospital morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy.



“Inspection carried on the bodies revealed a COVID-19 vaccinated card bearing the name Yussif Bolii aged 20 years but the other one is yet to be identified. Meanwhile, the two bodies have been conveyed to the Damongo Hospital morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy,” the statement added.



The police noted that the Sawla Command together with the chiefs and community members are partnering to ensure the remaining suspects believed to have sustained gunshots are arrested.



“The Police Administration applauds the collaborative efforts between the Sawla Police Command and the community members in engaging the suspects.



“We want to assure the people of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba that adequate security measures are being functioned to protect them from these notorious armed robbers,” the statement added.



