Police launches investigations into assault of man who planned to rob father

The Ghana Police Service has directed investigations to be made into a viral video of a man being assaulted by some policemen.



“The Police Administration has directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate a video intercepted in which a suspect in handcuff is captured being assaulted,” a statement from the Service said.



The suspect, a 30-year-old ride-hailing driver, Stephen Gyedu, was reportedly arrested for contracting a gang of robbers to attack his own father.

In the video, the suspect is seen being interrogated by security officers, while admitting to the plot to rob his father who had recently arrived in the country from abroad.



Stephen said the idea was initially sold to him by a church colleague.



But the police have said that it is investigating circumstances under which some security officers were captured in the video assaulting him.



“The PPSB is to report its findings of the investigation to the Police Administration for any disciplinary measures against anybody found culpable,” the statement said.

The statement added that the police do not countenance on such actions and have assured the public that they will get to the bottom of the matter.



“We would like to state unequivocally that the Police abhors the maltreatment of suspects and therefore outrightly condemns the treatment of the alleged suspect.



“The Police Administration would like to remind personnel of the service to always be guided by the fundamental human rights of all persons and act in accordance with the law.



“Further updates on this incident will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.