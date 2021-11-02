Police lied about their second attempt to arrest me, I saw them - Sosu reveals

Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu has dismissed claims by the police that their officers were not at a church to arrest him.



According to the lawmaker, the police were indeed at the church, adding that the officers said they were from the IGP’s office.



He said they showed up in a pick-up with massive weapons and handcuffs at the back of the car.



“It is sad to note that the police again, is lying about their attempt to arrest me on October 31, 2021 at the Believers Prayer Ministries in Madina. The Police indeed were there with men who claimed they were from the IGP’s Office. They came with a US Texas State Ford Pickup with massive weapons and handcuffs at the back of the car, with customized number plate GH – BANGA 1. One of the people who led was called Inspector Boakye Ansah and they came with a number of men who were all not in uniform. They informed the Head pastor and many of our youth Leaders who confronted them that they were there to arrest me,” he said.

In a press statement by the lawmaker, he said there is a deliberate attempt by the police to reduce his confidence.



“The Police Administration has nothing to investigate about this demonstration. The police were part of the demonstration from the beginning till the end. There were no casualties, no destruction of public or private property. The police attempt to arrest is a deliberate attempt to reduce my confidence and my articulation of the need of my people. I won’t stop fighting for the people of Madina. We will organize further multiple peaceful protests because it is our constitutional duty to do so to hold the government accountable,” he wrote.



He also expressed surprise about what he says is police attempts to cause emotional and psychological trauma.



“It is strange that the police will go all this length to cause emotional and psychological trauma to a Member of Parliament and his family only because the said member led a lawful protest with his people, and forget about the fact that recent violent crimes are up by 20% as at June 2021. The Police Administration is more interested in Politicking than fighting crime and that is a shame and indictment on the current IGP and an indictment on our democracy,” he added.



