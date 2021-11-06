Police lied in Sosu’s issue – NDC MP

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu

South Danyi Member of Parliament, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekopr has said a claim by the Police that his colleague lawmaker for Madina, Francis –Xavier Sosu has been served criminal summons is not true.

He described this as a ‘blatant falsehood.”



Dafeamekpor revealed that Sosu is currently on parliamentary duties out of the country therefore, in his view, it can’t be possible to serve him.



The Police had officially charged Sosu for causing damage to public property.



The Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori, said on Wednesday, November 3 he had been duly served and was expected to appear in court on November 8,



“The Police has obtained a criminal summons and has been duly served for him to appear in court on November 8…as we enumerated the charges includes obstructing the highway, causing damage to public property,” he said.

The Police had been seeking to arrest him for allegedly involving in a violent protest in his constituency.



The National Democratic Congress MP had led some of his constituents to embark on a demonstration against deplorable roads in his constituency.



The demonstration started peacefully at Danfa around 6:00am but later saw demonstrators burning tyres and mounting roadblocks on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa Road.



Sosu has however denied saying “That any allegation of the Police about my involvement in an unlawful blockade of road and destruction of public property is false and an afterthought carefully manufactured by the police to shift the attention of the people of Ghana from the key issues of bad roads raised by our protest and demonstration.”



Speaking on the Key Points show on TV3/3FM Saturday, November 6 with host Dzifa Bampoh, Mr. Dafeamekpor said “Sosu has not been served, he is not even available at the moment. I think that there will be an opportunity for Sosu to be served. But I heard something very interesting from ACP Kwesi Ofori.“

“He actually said to the whole country that they have issued a criminal summons and the Honorable Sosu has been duly served. That is a blatant falsehood.



“The Honorable Sosu as we speak is on Parliamentary duties outside of this country. He is likely to return tomorrow or Monday.”



He further said when Dzifa drew his attention to the fact that his personal assistant may have been served that “You don’t serve criminal summons on aides.”