Police look helpless, more Ghanaians registering guns - Security expert

Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Security Analyst Adib Saani has disclosed on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that more Ghanaians are registering their guns due to growing insecurity in the country.

According to him, information he has personally picked from some senior police officers has revealed that more people are registering guns.



He attributed this to the recent rise in daylight robberies and other criminal activities, which has led to deaths, including the recent Adedenkpo robbery involving the shooting of a police officer and an eyewitness.



He suggested that the Police Service appears to be helpless and tactless in dealing with growing crimes in the country.



He said Ghanaians are gradually losing confidence in the service due to the number of criminal activities in Ghana.

Mr Saani also slammed the Inspector-General of the Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh for saying that it is only in heaven where crime is not recorded and that every country records crime.



He said the comments by the IGP sounded pleasing to the ears of criminals and motivates them to engage in more criminal activities.



"The irresponsible comments by the IGP will rather motivate criminals. It means that the criminals have an urge over law enforcement in the country. It also means that the law enforcement is helpless, don’t know what is going on or don’t know what to do. The population would feel that the Police are incompetent and so let us do it on our own. That is where you would see people acquiring illegal guns, instant justice,” he said.



The IGP, he said, should have reassured Ghanaians of their commitment to maintaining law and order.