Police manhandled, humiliated me – Sosu tells Speaker of Parliament

Francis Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, has officially lodged a complaint against the Accra regional police operations commander, Isaac Kojo Asante, to the Speaker of Parliament for attempting to arrest him in line with his parliamentary duty.

He is seeking the police chief and others to be hauled before the privileges committee for contempt of parliament.



“The Police officers under the command of the said ACP Isaac Kojo Asante who is the regional operations commander and Eric Wilful the Divisional Commander of Adenta Aokobi led their boys to manhandle me and virtually held me, humiliated me right in the presence of my constituents with whom we were demanding for better roads.”



He escaped police arrest on Monday, October 25 as he finished addressing protesters at Ayi Mensah.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP had led some of his constituents to embark on a demonstration against deplorable roads in his constituency.



The demonstration started peacefully at Danfa around 6:00am but later saw demonstrators burning tyres and mounting roadblocks on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa Road.

Our reporter Joseph Armstrong Gold-Alor said this action by the residents led to reinforcement from the police, whose Formed Police Unit (FPU) rushed to the scene with combat vehicles.



After he addressed the demonstrators, reiterating the power of the people over people in power, the MP came under attack from the police, who attempted to pick him up.



There was a commotion as a result of the attempted arrest.



The demonstrating residents, however, resisted the police and vowed to fight back if their representative in Parliament is arrested.



The police then arrested one of the opinion leaders. He is said to be a chief of the area.