Police meet #FixTheCountry convenors ahead of Aug 4 protest

The #FixTheCountry demonstration is scheduled for August 4

The Ghana Police Service on Monday, July 19 met those behind the #FixTheCountry social media campaign at its headquarters.

The meeting discussed all matters relating to the planned street march on Wednesday, August 4.



The routes, which were announced by the convenors on Thursday, July 15, were agreed by the two parties at the meeting.



“The Police are poised to provide the necessary security for the safety of the planned procession of members of the #FixTheCountry movement on Wednesday 4th August, 2021,” the police said after the meeting.

The march is expected to start from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange at 6:30am and end at the Black Star Square, where the protesters will be addressed.



The organisers have already told all those who will join the march that “in accordance with the Public Order Act, the Ghana Police Service will be assisting the protest by directing the routes of the event to prevent obstruction of pedestrians or vehicular traffic”.