1
Menu
News

Police mount search for killers of woman, 50, at Dansame

Logo GPS.32 321116 Ghana Police Service 1849280660 File photo

Fri, 7 Jul 2023 Source: GNA

The Central North Police Command has step-up the search for the killers of a 50-year-old woman, allegedly murdered on Monday, at Dansame, near Assin-Bereku in the Assin North District.

The unknown assassins had cut the tongue and vagina of the deceased identified as Esi Gegiw allegedly for rituals.

A source claimed residents were living in fear, as the murder was allegedly the tenth in a series of ritual murders experienced recently in the area.

The Police has called on the public to volunteer information leading to the arrest of the culprits to enable people go about their normal businesses without fear.

According to Police sources, the deceased was a farmer and labourer working at an Oil Palm Processing factory at Dansame.

She was said to have left home around 0300 hours to work on that fateful day, but residents found her murdered body at the outskirt of the community in the morning.

Temporary investigations conducted on the body suggested she was hit with a metal in the head, leading to her death.

The body has since been deposited at the Assin Fosu St. Francis Xavier hospital.

Some residents told the Ghana News Agency that the town was thrown into a state of shock and mourning when news broke about the gruesome murder of the woman.

They largely expressed concern that it had become difficult for them to get to their farms alone for fear of being attacked and appealed to the police to expedite investigations and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Is KT Hammond conscious when he speaks? – Randy Abbey
Bull dogs attack, kill eight-year-old boy in Kumasi
100 years from now, some Ghanaians will accept LGBTQ+ – Ursula
Report men who force you to have oral sex - Ursula to women
The moment Bagbin asked a big question that silenced all MPs
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Related Articles: