Police mourn with family of Bagbin's deceased dispatch rider

The police administration, led by the Acting Inspector-General of Police (Ag IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, visited the family of the late Chief Inspector Abednego Kaakyire to commiserate with the bereaved family at the Achimota Police Barracks, Accra.

The late Chief Inspector died on 6 August 2021 at Juaso, on the Nkawkaw - Accra Kumasi highway, as a lead dispatch rider of the Speaker of Parliament’s convoy to Wa, the Upper West Region.



He last worked with the Parliamentary Protection Unit (PPU).



The police administration was welcomed by the families of the deceased and the widow, led by Elder John Teye Coffie of the Church of Pentecost, Achimota English branch.

The Ag IGP consoled the widow and the bereaved family members with the assurance of the administration’s support.



Other senior officers present who took turns to console the families include Director, Religious Affairs Department, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Rev. Fr, George Arthur; Director, MTTD, DCOP Mr Martin Ayiih; Director-General, Information Communication Technology, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Edward Tabiri; Director-General, Human Resource Department, COP Mr Fredrick Adu Anim; Director-General, National Protection Department, COP Mr Patrick Akologo; and Director-General, Administration, COP Mr Christian Yohuno.



