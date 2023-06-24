Police must accept responsibility for death of officer in bullion van robbery – Analyst

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Following the death of an officer in a bullion van robbery on Thursday, June 22, 2023, a security analyst has asked the Ghana Police Service to accept responsibility.

The executive director of the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, Anthony Acquaye, slammed the Police High Command for allowing their officers to protect bullion vans without proper protection mechanisms in place.



According to him, the video evidence shows that the armed robbery in Ablekuma was a planned and calculated crime.



He claimed that the armed robbers who attacked the van had been watching it from afar and were aware of its activities, so the attack was calculated.



"The armed robbers were targeted to kill the Police officer,” he said on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm. They shot more than three times to ensure the officer’s death. They then stole his AK-47”.

He stated, “If the bullion van was the prescribed one, and if it was a bulletproof van, then I can tell you on authority based on my experience as a security analyst that the driver of the van would not have needed to open the doors.” The officer and the driver would stay in the van and watch what the armed robbers did”.



"I will hold the Police Command responsible for what occurred. What changed after the Police reminded the Association of Bankers in 2021 that their men would only accompany bulletproof vans? The van that was attacked was not bulletproof, and the Police must be held accountable for this. They have let Ghanaians down by allowing an officer to be killed.”



In terms of what the Police should do in the future, he advised them not to be merciful to the banks, but to insist on them using only bulletproof vans for their services; otherwise, they should not escort the vans.



"The police should insist on the use of bullet-proof vans; otherwise, no escort should be provided. When they compromise, they endanger the lives of police escorts.”