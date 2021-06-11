Police must arrest Okada riders without licence - Assemblyman

Motorcycle accidents has been ranked 4th in Ghana

Source: GNA

Residents of Nsawam and its surrounding communities have appealed to the Police to arrest Okada riders in the area without licence to end the killing of innocent people.

Mr Kwasi Korankye Atee, the Unit Committee Chairman of Marfokrom and Assemblyman for Aworoeso Electoral Area in the Eastern Region made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a Parent/Teacher Association meeting at Marfokrom.



He said boys at the Junior High School (JHS) in the area had taken to riding of Okada because of its commercial gains to the neglect of their education adding: “This will not augur well for their future and the nation as a whole.”

Mr Atee said just last Sunday a JHS student and a passenger died instantly at Akpeteshie Nkwanta, near Akwamu, a suburb of Nsawam, when the motorbike they were riding collided with a taxicab.



He said the situation was becoming rampant and mentioned some of the communities where the problem was pervasive as Marfokrom, Akotuakrom, Krabokese, Amaadikrom, Otoase, Odentekrom, Otoase Amanfro, Ayibontey, Teacher Mante, and Adeiso all in the Eastern Region.