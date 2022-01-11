Police must be commended for their role in reducing doom prophesies drastically - Opuni Frimpong

The former president of the Christian Council, Rev Kwabena Opuni Frimpong

Source: Victor Kodom, Contributor

The former president of the Christian Council of Ghana Rev Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has showered praises on the current Inspector General of Police IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and his men for their immense contribution in reducing doom prophesies drastically.

The Reverend Minister believes that the drastic reduction of the supposed doom prophesies, is the result of The police regulations on doom prediction and for that reason must be commended.



In a phone interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM's 'Anigye Mmere', The Man of God applauded the effort of the media, churches, Prophets, and all who helped in that cause.



"I commend the Police Service, the media, churches, and all who helped in reducing this menace."



"In time past, some prophets predict rape on people, death on Kings, chief, celebrities and shooting incidents. To the extent of mentioning names of people who are not even Christians. In one instance some youth attacked a church because of this. All this has seen a significant reduction and the police must be praised for that."



He further advised the IGP and the police service not to use their power to intimidate the clergy for political expediency.

He followed up with a word of caution to his fellow Pastors to desist from abusing people's rights in the name of prophecies and strengthen their legal department.



"I'm pleading with the IGP not to abuse the law for people to say there's religious persecution or be politically motivated against some particular clergy, if it gets to that stage, we'll all fight with all our might.



"The police is not stopping anyone from prophesying, all they're saying is don't abuse it, because the same law that protects you and your ministry, also defends the dignity of the citizens.



"Also, churches must strengthen their legal department, to determine right from wrong legally, we shouldn't take the people for granted," he added.