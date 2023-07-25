Police must probe Adisadel College violent attack on student – EduWatch

Executive Director for EduWatch, Kofi Asare

Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch (EduWatch) is proposing that the Ghana Police Service take up the investigation on the violent attack on a student at Adisadel College in the Central region.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban, the Executive Director for EduWatch, Kofi Asare indicated that headmasters must know what to do with matters of corporal punishment depending on the gravity of the issue whether to report the police or handle it themselves.



“That is so basic and I know every headmaster knows that. Even with the case of bullying which is in the case of low grades. I think that once someone is bullied it doesn’t matter whether the person has suffered actual bodily harm or any apprehension of fear which is not sanctioned by the code of conduct of the school it becomes a criminal issue.



“You shouldn’t wait for someone to inflict wounds on the other person physically before you report all these things to the police. So if headmasters are not too sure of what category of assault they should find their way to the police station,” Mr. Asare stated.

He continued: “They (headmasters) must be educated for want of a better word that assault regardless of the seniority are issues of criminal nature and must be reported to the police. No attempt should be made to handle the matter at the school level.”



Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the Regional Director of Education to investigate a viral video of assault involving two students of Adisadel College.



“Management is deeply concerned and condemns this barbaric act of violence in our schools,” a statement from the GES and signed by Head Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo stated.