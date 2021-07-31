Police nab 7 notorious armed robbers at Wa West district

A photo of the suspected criminals

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

The Upper West Regional Police Command in a bid to stop criminal activities in the region has nabbed seven suspected notorious armed robbers in the Wa West district.

The arrest, according to the police, was carried out on Thursday, July 29, 2021, upon intelligence picked up by its outfit.



This was disclosed in a Press release on Friday, July 30, 2021.



The release was dated Thursday, July 29, 2021, and signed by C/Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, head of the Public Affairs unit of the regional Police command.



According to the statement, the suspects who are suspected to be involved in many robbery cases in the are were arrested at their hideouts having received enough intelligence on them.

It added: "The seven suspects are: Amadu Siita 38, Iddrisu Munya 35, Laah-yah Bare Shaibu 31, Hassan Addou 31, Musa Munya 25, Bukari Baare 23, Ali Jallo 18."



While assuring residents of not relenting on its efforts to rid the region of misfits to afford the people a peaceful atmosphere, the Regional Police command said it would undertake the suspects through a thorough screening exercise for those found culpable to be made to face the full rigours of the law.



The Police also assured informants who give important information to the Police of maximum confidentiality and urged the public to report suspected crimes to the Regional Crimes Investigator as early as possible.