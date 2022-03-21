Police never offered me food, while I was in prison - Barker-Vormawor

Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Barker-Vormawor says some prisoners haven’t eaten for days

It is inhuman not to give prisoners food - Barker-Vormawor



Police not happy with Barker-Vormawor giving inmate food



Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has disclosed the Ghana Police Service never offered him food while he was in prison.



According to him, he had to rely on his family and friends to get food to eat, myjoyonline.com reports.



The #FixTheCountry convenor said there were people he met in jail who had not eaten for five days or more because no friend or family visited them.



“… it’s inhuman as far as I’m concerned for people to go these number of days without food through no choice of their own and that’s why we are here. I met people who had not eaten for five days, but when I complained about it, I was told by the Police that the people there are used to it.

“... for all my 35 days in there, not once did the Police come and offer me food, that this is the food that the state has provided them to give to inmates. I had to wait on family and friends who would come and give me food. So that’s the experience of a lot of people in there. There are some who have gone a year and two years and have never received any family coming to see them,” he is quoted.



Barker-Vormawor made these remakes when he went to give food to inmates at Ashaiman Police station, where he was detained.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has said it is unhappy with the attempt by Barker-Vormawor to feed inmates.



The Police said that the move by the #FixTheCountry convenor is against the standard practice of the service since the state is responsible for feeding inmates.



It, also, stated that there are security implications of allowing people to feed inmates, adding that before family members are even allowed to provide inmates food, they go through police scrutiny to avoid cases of poisoning.