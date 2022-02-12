Police not granting access to Oliver Vormawor – Afrifa-Mensah

Oliver Vormawor was arrested on Friday night

Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrested

Oliver Barker-Vormawor to be arraigned before court



Police cautions public to mind their utterances



A member of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, has claimed that attempts to trace Oliver Barker-Vormawor, several hours after he was arrested by the police have been unsuccessful.



Oliver Barker-Vormawor, an activist and convener of #FixTheCountry movement was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport by police on Friday night after he had returned to Ghana from the UK.



In a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori, the police said the activist was arrested based on a social media post he made stating that he will stage a coup himself if the controversial E-Levy is passed.

In a post after over 12 of the arrest of his colleague, Afrifa Mensah alleged that the police has refused access to Oliver.



According to him, attempts to locate the whereabouts of Oliver have not been successful.



“Why is the Police refusing access to Osagyefo Oliver Barker-Vormawor?



As I speak to you, we have been to several police stations and he just can't be found. If this is not DICTATORSHIP, tell me what is it,” he wrote.



The arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor coincides with the arrest and detention of some journalists in the last couple of weeks.

On the back of the arrests, the president and the current government have been accused of using state powers to fight critical voices and stifling free speech.



Meanwhile, #FixTheCountry movement in an official statement has said the family of Oliver Barker Vormwor has so far not been able to locate his whereabouts hours after his arrest.



Read the full release below:



It has been over twenty (20) hours since Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor disappeared. His lawyers and family are still unable to confirm his location or condition.



This morning, the lawyers (in line with the police communication dated 12th February 12, 2022), led his family to the headquarters of the Tema Regional Police Command located at Harbour Road in Tema.

We wish to state, however, that the visit to the Tema Regional Police Headquarters did not in any way help the family or the lawyers to locate Mr Barker-Vormawor or know his condition.



The last time his family and lawyers heard from him was Friday, 11th February 2022, at 5:29 pm at which point he informed them that some unidentified armed men had accosted him on his way to the arrival hall at the Kotoka International Airport.



END



SGD.



#IAmOliver

#WhereIsOliver