Police not seeking to stop Arise Ghana demo – Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah is a government spokesperson on Governance and Security

Mr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah denies govt machinations against Arise Ghana demo

Arise Ghana is demonstrating against high cost of living



Hundreds mass up to partake in Arise Ghana demonstration today



Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Mr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has stated that, the Police are not in any way seeking to stop the Arise Ghana demonstration from happening. 3News has reported.



Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said the demonstrators have already started gathering at their meeting point and so it will be very difficult for him to believe that the police want to thwart the protest.



“It will be very difficult for me to believe that the Police will want to block young people who want to express their views.



“I don’t believe the Police will do it”, he is quoted by 3news.com.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, the Criminal Court 4 of the Accra High Court partially granted the application of the Ghana Police Service against pressure group regarding the two-day demonstrations set for Tuesday, June 28 to Wednesday, June 29.



The Director of Police Operations, ACP Henry Otoo had filed an application to the court to stop the group from protesting from 3pm to 10pm citing terrorism and safety concerns.



Lead Counsel for Conveners of Arise Ghana, Edudzi Tameklo told the court that notice had been served to the Police on June 1 but the Service waited until few days to the protests before raising concerns.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







LAYL/DO