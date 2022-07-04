Police officer granted bail over recruitment scam

File photo

Source: GNA

A General Sergeant, Mark Kakah, who allegedly collected GH¢361,300 under the pretext of enlisting a lady and 42 others into the Ghana Police Service but failed has been granted bail.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court for the second time, Kakah was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.



The substantive judge, Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh, has adjourned the matter to July 27, 2022, for Case Management Conference.



It has further ordered the prosecution to file disclosures.



Charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretenses, Kakah pleaded not guilty.



Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) FuseiniYakubu said the complainant GiftyAdobeais a trader residing at Tuobodom while Pius KwasiKwakyeis a planner, residing at Techiman.

Kakah is stationed at Anyinam.



The prosecution said in June 2021 Kakah introduced himself as a Police Officer who had protocol slots to enlist persons into the Ghana Police at a fee ranging from GH¢8,000 and GH¢10,000.



According to the prosecutor, the complainant expressed interest in the protocol recruitment and organised 41 others, family and friends, who gave her GH¢350,000 to be given to Kakah.



It said the money was transferred to Kakah’s mobile money account.



The prosecution said during the same time, through the same modus operandi, Kakah collected GH¢11,300 from Kwakye under the pretext of enlisting him into the Ghana Police Service.

The prosecutor said Kakah, however, failed to deliver as promised and went into hiding.



It said on May 26, 2022, Kakah was nabbed when he attempted to collect money from another victim.



The prosecution said Kakah in his investigation caution statement admitted the offence and stated that one Macho had collected GH¢230,000 out of the whole amount.