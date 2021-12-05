Police officer involved in an accident battles for his life

The accident occurred at Kato

A police officer with the Berekum District Command, Constable David Kodua, has been involved in a deadly accident.

According to information available to this website, the accident occurred at Kato and the police officer was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital Berekum for treatment.



Although efforts were made by doctors at the Holy Family Hospital to resuscitate the officer but proved futile.

The Constable has since been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



According to information we gathered as of the time of publishing this story, the police was arranging for an ambulance to transport their colleague to Kumasi.