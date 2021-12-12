Police officer run over by unregistered car at checkpoint

The late Constable Chris Quarshie

A police constable, name given as Chris Quarshie, has died after he was knocked down at a police checkpoint at Akwadum in the Eastern Region.

Information from the Eastern Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the incident occurred midday on Thursday, December 9.



A 53-year-old suspect driver, John Adu Adjei, using a Toyota Tundra with DV plate 35186-21 has been held in police custody as he was driving the vehicle from Koforidua towards Suhum.



On reaching a section of the road at Akwadum Police Checkpoint, he crashed into the barricade and knocked down Constable Chris Quarshie, who was performing his duty at the checkpoint.



The officer sustained a serious injury and was rushed to St Joseph’s Hospital, where he was admitted and was receiving treatment.

He was referred to the 37 Military Hospital for further treatment.



However, he passed on and the body has been deposited at the 37 Military mortuary for autopsy.



Investigations are ongoing, police say.



The suspect driver, John Adu Adjei, is currently assisting police in investigations.