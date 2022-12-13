Police officer shot in Caprice robbery promoted

The injured officer has been promoted from the rank of Corporal to a Sargeant

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has promoted with immediate effect, the police officer shot by a gang of robbers during a special operation.

The police officer promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sargeant was part of a police team that engaged in a shoot-out with the robbers who had earlier robbed and shot an Asian woman at Caprice in Accra on Friday, December 9, 2022.



"The police officer who was shot during a shoot-out between the police and the Caprice armed robbers has been promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant with immediate effect.



The officer, together with his team members, took part in a special operation to arrest the armed robbers who attacked, shot and robbed a woman at Caprice in Accra," the police said in a statement dated Tuesday, December 13, 2022.



According to the police, the officer suffered multi-fragmented fractures to her right thigh due to the gunshot.



"The Police Administration has, therefore, made the necessary provision under the Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF), which was launched by H.E. the President in January this year to ensure he receives the best medical care available in Ghana or other parts of the world, as the case may be.



"We wish to once again commend the officer and all the other members of the team for the role they played leading to the arrest of one of the robbers and the death of two others," the police administration added.

The police administration, in an update on Monday, announced that it had shot and killed two robbers who were part of the daylight robbery at Caprice.



The police said it had killed two of the robbers involved in the incident, while a third was currently in custody.



The statement explained that the police engaged the robbers in a shootout at an undisclosed location after intelligence operations led them to the hideout.



Aside from the three casualties, one police officer is also said to have sustained an injury and is receiving medical attention.



GA/SEA