Police officer who failed to stop at barrier crashes car, 85 parcels of ‘Indian hemp’ found

Police Officer22 The police officer with his personal Toyota Corolla

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A police officer with the Formed Police Unit in Tesano-Accra is under strict guard at the Peki Government Hospital, where he was rushed following a crash on the Kpeve mountains in the Volta Region.

Identified as G/Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko, 36, the police officer was said to be travelling to the Volta Region in his personal Toyota Corolla but failed to heed to a signal to stop when he got to the Have police barrier.

His failure to heed to the signal resulted in a hot chase by the personnel manning the barrier.

Unfortunately for him, he was involved in an accident in the process and had a fracture on his left hand. He was then rushed to the near-by health facility.

It was after inspection of his vehicle that 84 parcels of substances suspected to be Indian hemp were found compressed in the boot.

He is said to be responding to treatment.

In a situational report on Tuesday, June 14, the police in Kpeve says the suspect has been under guard since the incident on Saturday, June 11 around 12:30pm.

The substances have been retrieved.

