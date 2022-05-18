Police officers are becoming 'trigger happy' - Prof. Aning

Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research KAIPTC, Prof Kwesi Aning

Trend of police officers using excessive force against citizens worrying - Prof Kwesi Aning

Excessive use of force by officers breaking the trust between the police and the community – Prof Aning



1 dead, 6 injured as mob attack Nkoranza Police headquarters – Ghana Police Service confirms



The Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Prof Kwesi Aning, has bemoaned the recent increase in the use of excessive force by police officers on civilians.



Prof Aning said that the most worrying trend is that, police officers in the country have become “trigger happy” and are shooting down civilians haphazardly.



“There are extremely disturbing individual cases across Ghana in which police officers have used unreasonable force against citizens resulting in injuries and death,” myjoyonline.com reports.

The director indicated that the actions of the police are leading to a break in trust between them and the community which is likely to have many unintended consequences.



He, therefore, urged the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to be proactive in dealing with instances of policies brutalities and other issues with local policing.



“It is critical, particularly taking into consideration where we are located and what is happening around and within us that the trust between communities and the local law enforcement officers that trust is maintained, built upon so that the free flow of information becomes a normal routine,” he added.



He also bemoaned the behaviour of some police officers patrolling streets in the country who intimidate road users and extort money from them.



Prof Aning made these remarks while reacting to the police shooting of a mob protesting the killing of a robbery suspect, Albert Donkor, who they claim was killed in the custody of the policy.

The shooting of the mob resulted in the killing of at least one person and it also injured at least 6 persons.



