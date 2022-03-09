Police officers gunned down were leading police to gang hideaway – Kwesi Ofori

Director-General of Police Public Affairs, DCOP, Kwesi Ofori

Director-General of Police Public Affairs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Kwesi Ofori, has clarified what led to the killing of two policemen at Borteyman near Ashaiman.



According to him, the two policemen who were in police custody were leading the police to the hideout of the suspected criminal gang.



“An intelligence-led field operation took off and in the process, there was heavy exchange of fire and the two sustained gunshot injuries and were taken to the police hospital in Accra but they later passed on,” Mr Kwesi Ofori said while providing a clarification in a radio interview monitored by Graphic Online on Accra based Joy FM on Wednesday morning [March 9, 2022].



“So let us understand this, that in police operations, there are high risks in nature and at the time the raid took place, it was very serious and well-targeted operation. Even as I speak to you, we've arrested four policemen, one other civilian and they will be put before court,” Ofori added.

On March 8, the police announced that two Policemen who were among the officers allegedly involved in bullion van robberies have been killed during an exchange of fire with the Police at Ashaiman in Accra.



In a statement, the police indicated that they were carrying out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies when the incident occurred.



It added that “during the raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman there was an exchange of gunshot and two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Cpl. Stephan Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police hospital for treatment.”



Five other suspects in the bullion van robberies, four of whom are also policemen have been arrested and interdicted.



The suspects are expected to appear before the court today, March 9, 2022.