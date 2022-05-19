Police officers stationed at Nkoranza have been withdrawn – MCE

Police officers withdrawn from Nkoranza Headquarters for their safety – MCE

Municipal Chief Executive of Nkoranza South, Daniel Owiredu, has said that personnel of the Ghana Police Service stationed at the Nkoranza Police Divisional and District Headquarters have been withdrawn.



Daniel Owiredu said that the decision to withdraw the police officers was taken by a delegation sent by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to Nkoranza to study the situation on the ground, 3news.com reports.



He said that the head of the delegation, Commissioner of Police (COP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, told him that the police officers had to be withdrawn for their safety.

“He (COP Yohuno) told us that currently the police in Nkoranza are not safe. Some first facts he himself has received from them when he came and intelligence he has picked from the ground indicates that when they are left or to stay there working, the unfortunate might happen,” the MCE is quoted to have said in a TV3 interview.



He added that “since morning, [police] have been patrolling through the streets and other areas where these problems were coming from and as I speak with you the place is relatively calm and every activity that used to go on in the municipality is going on as we speak and it is cool now.”



The Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare sent a delegation to Nkoranza after a mob attacked the Nkoranza police headquarters during a protest of the death of a robbery suspect, Albert Donkor.



The police opened fire on the mob which resulted in the killing of at least one person and injuring at least 6 persons.





