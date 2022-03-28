Police on a wild goose chase – Counsel for bullion van robbery suspects

The case has been adjourned to April 4 for the last time for the pleas of the suspects to be taken

One of the counsels for embattled suspected bullion van robbers, Jango Nuhn has noted that the prosecution appears to be going nowhere with the case against the accused.

Lead Prosecutor, DSP Sylvester Asare told the court that pending new developments in the case against the suspects, the prosecution required more time to add to the already existing charges.



DSP Asare thus prayed the court to refuse bail to the accused persons.



But taking turns to defend their clients, lawyers for the police officers noted that nothing has been said in respect of the cardinal grounds for which bail is refused.



Mr. Nuhn told presiding Judge Patricia Amponsah that the prosecution hasn’t been able to pinpoint what the suspects did with respect to the robberies.

According to him “there is no associated evidence to that effect.”



He added that “as facts begin to unfold it will become clear that the Police are chasing a wild goose”.



After listening to both the prosecution and the defense, presiding Judge Patricia Amponsah gave a week’s adjournment to April 4 for the last time for the pleas of the suspects to be taken.



Constable Affisu Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert Ofosu, and suspect, Razak Alhassan, a civilian are facing charges for their involvement in the Bullion van robberies in Accra.