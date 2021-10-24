Police on a wild goose chase for reckless Mercedes Benz driver

• A Mercedes Benz driver with the number C 63-18 is on the police’ search list

• This was announced by Superintendent Alexander Obeng in an interview with GhanaWeb



• The driver was captured driving carelessly at Opeibea in Accra



Following a video which went viral on social media Saturday, showing a Mercedes Benz driver flouting road safety rules and regulations, the head of Education, Research and Training at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Alexander Obeng, has disclosed that police has launched a search accordingly.



He told GhanaWeb in an interview that the police service is looking for the Mercedes Benz driver.



His comment comes on the back of rumours that the reckless driver had been arrested by the police.



"I can't confirm his arrest, we are looking for him,” he told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview.

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, a video emerged on social media showing a Mercedes Benz driver driving carelessly and displaying uncalled for skills at a yet to be identified location in Accra.



In the video, the driver, who disrespected the traffic rules and regulations, moved from its lane whilst the traffic lights were red, and drove towards the other lane. In a Rambo style, he revved the engine, reversed and turned 360 twice, then moved back to his lane and sped off – with the traffic lights still showing red.



Motorists were stunned, majority of them poking their heads out of their windows to catch a glimpse of what was happening.







