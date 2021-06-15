Police on high alert after hint of terrorist attacks in Bolga, Tamale

Police in the Northern and Upper East regions are said to be on high alert

Police in the Northern and Upper East regions have been put on high alert following intelligence gathered about a possible terror attack.

According to the intelligence, some bandits from Burkina Faso – known for their operations on the Ghana, Burkina Faso border – are planning to launch attacks in the coming days.



A police wireless message intercepted by 3news.com on Tuesday, June 15 indicated that the suspected bandits may have already infiltrated the country with military-grade weapons.



“Bandits suspected to be in possession of military-grade weapons may have already infiltrated Ghana at yet-to-be-identified locations in the northern regions and they are poised to launch the attacks any moment from now,” the wireless message stated.





