Police on manhunt as suspected robbers kill two, bolt with GH¢1m

Suspected robbers kill two

Gold dealers in parts of the Eastern Region have been gripped with fear following increasing robbery attacks there.

The latest attack on a gold dealer at Asamang Tamfoe in broad daylight has resulted in the deaths of two persons with one sustaining a gunshot wound.



The robbers absconded with one million cedis.



The six-member robbery gang all wielding AK 47 stormed the Asamang Tamfoe community at about 2:30 pm having come there around 12:30 pm to allegedly gather information and survey the area by speaking to some unsuspecting residents.



The robbers in Rambo style fired indiscriminately and violently broke into BH Minerals shop, shot the security man on duty, Kennedy, 33, years and reportedly took away GH¢1,000,000.00.



The robbers took the pump action gun of the security man and while fleeing with the booty, came across and killed Kwame Clement, 45, a resident whom they spoke to earlier before the robbery for fear of revealing their identity to the police.

A passenger aboard a sprinter bus heading towards Accra by name Joseph Avemegah, 46 years, sustained gunshots wounds on the left side of his back and was rushed to Enyiresi Government Hospital for treatment whilst the security man and Kwame Clement were rushed to Hawa Memorial Saviour Hospital, Osiem, and Healthline Medical Centre, Anyinam respectively but were pronounced dead on arrival.



Bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Chad Mortuary, Ankaase to be taken to Police Hospital Mortuary, Accra for preservation



The robbers fled before the arrival of the Police from Anyinam. Police investigators however found gunshots on the wall and doors of the office.



Moreover, eleven empty cartridges, fourteen mm empty AK 47 ammunition, twenty-six unused AK 47 ammunition, and one bullet were also retrieved at the scene, with blood splashed on corridor, sliding door, and the floor.



Later, the Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Alexander Fosu Ackah, the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr Emmanuel Twumasi, and the Kibi Divisional Police Commander, Magnus Sam visited the scene of the crime and interviewed victims and other people around.

They proceeded to Health Line Hospital where a survivor of the robbery, Joseph Avemegah, was admitted. The Regional Commander gave money to Joseph Avemegah and wished him a speedy recovery.



Prior to the Asamang Tamfoe’s attack on May 27, 2022, a similar attack had occurred on another gold dealer at Akyem Adukrom near Kyebi on May 24, 2022.



Fortunately, Police have arrested the five suspected armed robbers who were involved.