Police on manhunt for Aprawhem robbers who murdered woman  

Robbers E1580667847713 1024x681 1 File photo

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has said they have embarked on a manhunt for suspected armed robbers who attacked and murdered a woman at Aprawhem in the Eastern region

According to the police, the special operation to arrest the gang of armed robbers commenced last night December 2, 2022.

The police said the armed robbers shot the woman at Aprawhem and also robbed a gold dealer of some valuables.

“We would like to assure the public that we will surely get these thugs arrested to face justice,” the police assured.

