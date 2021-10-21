Police on manhunt for Kumasi robbers

File Photo

The Ashanti Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service is pursuing some robbery suspects who attacked two revenue collecting shops at Ahenema Kokoben in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday dawn.

The robbers allegedly killed a night security guard of A2 Aluminum Profile Company and made away with close to GH¢90,000.



Another revenue shop in the vicinity was also attacked and an amount of GH¢8,000 was stolen.



The police are appealing to the public for credible information leading to the arrest the robbers.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for preservation and autopsy.



This was after the Crime Scene Management team had processed the scene for evidential materials to aid the investigation.