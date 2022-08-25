Police on manhunt for Odike’s attackers

Founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Adae Odike

The Ashanti regional Police Command is on a manhunt for persons who attacked the office of the founder of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Adae Odike.

The regional command which dispatched officers to the scene following the attack confirms that damages were caused to the glass doors, vehicles, TV, and chairs at the office of Odike.



Gun-toting men on Monday, August 22, 2022, attacked Odike, and vandalised his regional party office at Pataase, in Kumasi.



They did not only fire gunshots indiscriminately into the office but also at two cars parked in front of the office.

The well-built men numbering about three, who stormed the office with a taxi cab, also smashed the windscreen of one of the cars in front of the office.



One of the party members, who was in a meeting with Odike at the time of the attack, also sustained bruises on his face from the gunmen's brutality.



The culprits drove off after they demanded the whereabouts of Odike but could not find him.