Police on manhunt for gunmen who shot 2 gold dealers

The Amansie District Police Command in the Ashanti Region is on a manhunt for gunmen who shot two gold dealers at Mosikrom, a mining community in the Amansie South district.



The victims were rushed to the hospital to receive medical care after sustaining gunshot wounds.



According to the police, the two victims are in critical condition.

Amansie South District Police Commander, DSP Felix Akrowua confirming the incident to Citinews said the armed men bolted before their arrival to the scene.



He, therefore, called on the public to volunteer information to help the police with their investigations.



DSP Felix Akrowua stated that the identities of informants will be protected.



“We dispatched an FPSO and a SWAT team detachment that is at Manso Adubia to come to the scene as the first response, but before they got to the scene, the arm robbers had already succeeded and bolted with their items.”



“So we are appealing to the public especially Mosikrom residents as far as this issue is concerned to volunteer information that will help to arrest the perpetrators of this crime, and we are assuring them that their identities will be protected,” he stated