Police on manhunt for man who defiled three daughters; one pregnant

The third, who is a stepdaughter to the suspect is pregnant

The Eastern Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service is in search of a 35-year-old suspect, Issaka Mohamed, who had sexual intercourse with three teenagers who are his daughters at Kwahu Nsaba in the Eastern Region.

Two of the teenagers are his biological daughters while the third, a 15-year-old stepdaughter, is pregnant.



The three victims are aged between 15 and 19.



The police have placed a charge of defilement and incest on the suspect.



Report from the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, says the Nkawkaw police were informed about the revelation.



They proceeded to the Kwahu Nsaba community to meet the Chief of the community, Nana Osei Twum, who confirmed the incident.

The Nkawkaw Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) was not successful in their inquiry as the suspect and the victims had fled the town.



The police are seeking information from the public to lead to the suspect’s arrest and that of the victims.



Section 105 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act on incest says: “A male of sixteen years or over who has carnal knowledge of a female whom he knows to be his granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother or grandmother commits an offence and shall be liable, on summary conviction, to imprisonment for a term of not less than three years and not more than twenty-five years.”



The Act also states that a person who commits an act that causes penetration with a child is guilty of an offence termed defilement.



Defilement of a child of up to 16 carries a sentence of 20 years imprisonment; defilement of a child between 16 and 18 years carries a sentence of 15 years imprisonment.