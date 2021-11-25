Police on manhunt for seven suspected armed robbers who killed Momo vendor

The police are searching for some seven suspected armed robbers

A Momo vendor was killed at Walewale

Police intensifies search for suspects



A special anti-robbery operation to hunt down seven suspected armed robbers is underway



A statement from the police has said that the police are on the heels of some suspected armed robbers who attacked a Mobile Money vendor at Yama in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East region on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.



The statement stated that the suspects shot and killed one 38-year-old Bugri Imori, and severely wounded a 37-year-old man in the process, adding that the suspects also attacked other shops in the municipality.



Additionally, the police say they have intensified their search window.



“The Walewale Police Command has intensified patrols and anti-robbery operations within the West Mamprusi Municipal area and beyond to get these armed robbers arrested and to safeguard the area,” the statement added.



