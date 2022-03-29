1
Police on manhunt for spiritualist who aided in burial of 2-year-old autistic boy alive

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Central Region Police are on manhunt for a spiritualist who aided a 70-year-old man to bury his two-year-old autistic grandson alive.

According to reports, the spiritualist, identified as Kweku Baah, advised the grandfather of the victim to get rid of the boy, Abbas Sualihu, due to his condition.

In an interview with JoyNews, the Elmina Police Commander, Supt. Abraham Bansah, disclosed that the suspect, Kwaku Baah, perpetrated the act under the direction of a spiritualist.

The two-year-old boy was buried alive at the shores of Dutch Komenda on Friday, because he was considered a spirit child.

But for the timely intervention of the Police, he would have died.

The 70-year-old man was apprehended for his role in the crime.

Also, the parents of the two-year-old boy were arrested for conspiring in the crime, according to Supt. Abraham Bansah.

