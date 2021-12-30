Police organise clean-up exercise at Adeiso as part of efforts to deepen trust

The police command at Adeiso in a clean-up exercise

The Adeiso Police has organised a clean-up exercise in the area under its command.

The Police were joined by the chiefs, residents, and other individuals in the area for the exercise.



Explaining the rationale behind the exercise, Commander ASP Baffour Awuah said the exercise was to help them have a community policing partnership and trust.



He said the exercise was to deepen the trust between the Police and the residents to help deal with criminal activities.



He noted that without the support and trust from the public, the work of the police would not succeed.



He said it was important for the Police to work closely with residents in fighting crime.

He admitted that criminal activities through the use of motorbikes were rampant in the command but the Police were prepared to deal with it.



He further admitted that the personnel under his command were less but that does not mean we are incapable of working.



He assured residents that the Police will continue to maintain law and order in the area.



He revealed the command will soon roll out several engagements with opinion leaders, church groups, and other stakeholders in the area to build consensus and find common grounds in working together.



“The key objective of the Police is to maintain law and order, protect lives and property and we are prepared to do it. We want the residents to also volunteer information that could help us arrest criminals.

"They should keep information that could help the Police in their investigations to prosecute criminals. They need to trust us. We are here to help each other. Without their support, we can nothing and so, I appeal to them to always support us,” he added.



The exercise was sponsored by Bomarts Farms LTD, HPW Fresh, and Dry LTD, and the MP for the area, Mr. Frederick Adom Obeng.







