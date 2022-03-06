Police outlines road traffic management measures for Independence Day celebration

File photo

Source: GNA

The Police have put in place road traffic management measures to decongest traffic flow ahead of Ghana’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary scheduled for tomorrow at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

According to Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, Director, Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, all vehicles without passes and car permit would not be allowed entry into the Cape Coast stadium



He said against that backdrop, police shuttle buses had been provided to shuttle all spectators to the Cape Coast sports stadium.



Superintendent Obeng said spectators were to park their vehicles at the following venues and join the shuttle buses: Jubilee park at Bakaano; CNC Park opposite UCC first GATE on Takoradi - Cape Coast highway; AGGREY MEMORIAL A.M.E. ZION SNR HIGH SCHOOL - After Moree Toll Booth, on Accra- Cape Coast Highway (N1); ADISADEL Sports Stadium, near Pedu Junction, on Siwdo Road.

He said spectators from Jukwa, Kakumdo, Ensuakyir, Ankafo would park at Wesley Girls Senior High School.



Superintendent Obeng said meanwhile, the Cape Stadium Road at Kwamina Walker Street Junction and UCC School of Medical Sciences Mortuary Junction would be blocked at tomorrow dawn.



He said only vehicles with approved passes would be allowed access to the Cape Coast Stadium, the grounds for 2022, Ghana's 65th Independence Anniversary Parade.