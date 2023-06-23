Police personnel should desist from sitting in such bullion vans – Security expert

Executive Director of the African Centre for Security and Counter Terrorism, Emmanuel Kotin

The Executive Director of the African Centre for Security and Counter Terrorism, Emmanuel Kotin, has strongly criticised the government for neglecting the protection of lives by failing to prioritise the acquisition of necessary bullion vans for banking institutions.

This criticism comes in the aftermath of a tragic incident at the Ablekuma Fan Milk Star oil fuel station, where an armed robbery incident resulted in the loss of a police officer's life.



According to the African Centre for Security and Counter Terrorism, the absence of approved bullion vans in the banking sector may have contributed to the vulnerability that led to the untimely death of the officer.



In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Kotin expressed deep concern over this security gap and called for immediate action by the Ghana Police Service.



Highlighting the importance of holding banking institutions accountable for their choice of transportation when it comes to the movement of money, Kotin urged the Ghana Police Service to consider withdrawing their services from banks that continue to use unapproved bullion vans.



He stressed the need to prioritise the safety and well-being of law enforcement officers involved in these operations.

"I don't think anybody in his rightful thinking will have the idea of attacking them; that is why I am calling on police personnel to desist from sitting in such bullion vans. I know that the operators of such bullion vans are able to get around the rules and the Bank of Ghana because of political connections and political expediency," citinewsroom quoted Kotin as having said.



He further questioned the practice of bypassing good policies and laws through political connections, emphasising the need to create a society where the right thing is done.



Kotin's remarks shed light on the urgency of addressing the security concerns surrounding bullion vans and ensuring the implementation of proper measures to safeguard the lives of both law enforcement officers and civilians.



