Police place ₵50k bounty on robbers who killed officers at Zuarungu

File photo

The Police Administration is offering a ₵50k reward for anyone who will volunteer information leading to the arrest of the armed robbers who murdered two policemen in Zuarungu in the Upper East Region on Wednesday (15 December).

This was disclosed by the Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori in an interview.



The cops were killed during a robbery attack on a popular shop – Baba Store.



The Ghana Police Service described the incident as “Black Wednesday.”

“Black Wednesday for the Ghana Police Service as we have lost two of our officers through the activities of criminals, while on patrols this night within the Zuarungu Township to safeguard life and property,” it said in a Facebook post.



Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Thursday December 16, 2021, has visited the murder scene to assess the development.