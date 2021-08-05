Police place GH¢10,000 on the head of the boyfriend who killed police constable

The officer is believed to have been stabbed to death

The Ghana Police Service has placed a GH¢10,000 bounty on the head of the person who killed Constable Sandra Asiedu at Damongo in the Savannah region.

The police officer was found dead in a pool of blood with wounds believed to be knife stabs at her residence on Monday, August 2, 2021.



The officer is believed to have been murdered by her fiancee.



The GH¢10,000 was pledged by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Member of Parliament for Damongo, Abu Jinapor on Tuesday, August 3.

The Police in a brief statement said: "An amount of ten thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢10,000.00) has been named as a reward for any person, other than a law enforcement officer, who furnishes information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Constable Sandra Asiedu at Damongo in the Savannah region.



"The amount was pledged by Hon. Lawyer Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources. He made the pledge through the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Muhazu Saeed when he led a team of NPP Constituency executives to commiserate with the police on 3rd August 2021.”