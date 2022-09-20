Police place GH¢100,000 bounty on ‘serial killers’ in Wa

Ghana police badge

The Ghana Police Service has offered a GHC100,000.00 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in the recent killings and disappearances of individuals in the Wa in the Upper West region.

Residents of Wa have been living in fear for the past five months following the killing of private security guards.



In five months, ten lives have been lost in bizarre circumstances to 'serial killers' in the region.



Last Friday, some residents showed up in their numbers at the Technical Institute to protest the security situation in Wa.



Out of the ten people that have lost their lives, only three bodies have been found. In a statement, the police said, “We continue to urge anyone with credible information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to come forward and share with the Police. In line with this, a reward of GHC100,000 has been set aside for anyone who provides information in that regard”.



On Monday, the police released a statement assuring the residents they are working hard to bring the perpetrators to book.



"The police continue to maintain law, order and security in the Wa municipality and surrounding communities," the statement issued on Monday, September 19, 2022 said.

"We wish to assure residents of the Wa municipality and its environs that the special intelligence and investigation teams will continue to work around the clock with assistance from the affected communities to bring the perpetrators to face justice. Operations and combat teams have also saturated the area to ensure the safety and security of all," the statement added.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested one suspect who is alleged to be involved in the murders.



According to the police, the suspect, Kankani Adongo, is alleged to be involved in at least the recent murder of a 58-year-old security man.



In a post shared on Facebook, Monday, the police said that Adongo was arrested with the collaboration of the community search parties.



NYA/WA