Police place GH¢50,000 bounty on robbery gang attacking residents of Accra

ACP Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs

The Ghana Police Service has offered a financial reward of GH¢50,000 on information leading to the arrest of a robbery gang attacking people within the Greater Accra Region in recent times.

According to the Police Service, it has instituted some urgent additional security measures to arrest the gang and plead with the public to bear with Service regarding the scaled-up measures to deal with the threat.



In a statement signed by the Director-General, Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Police Service urged the public and corporate institutions who intend to withdraw and deposit huge sums of money to exercise caution or contact the Police for assistance for such transactions.

“Any suspicious behaviour or movement of persons should be reported immediately to the Police on the emergency numbers, 18555, 191, 0302773906 or 0302787373,” the statement added.



The Police Service thanked the public for their continued assistance and further assured that with the support of the public, communities will remain safe.