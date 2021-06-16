Police places GH¢20,000 bounty on James Town ‘Bullion van’ robbers

The IGP visited the family of the slain officer in the James Town robbery on Tuesday

The Ghana Police Service has placed a GH¢20,000 bounty on the alleged robbers who attacked a vehicle transferring cash at James Town in Accra killing a Police Officer and an eyewitness in the process.

The package was announced by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.



She said the Police are confident that the amount will encourage people to give information about the whereabouts of the suspects.



The Minority in Parliament has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to terminate all contracts with retired police officers including the Inspector General of Police.



According to the NDC MPs, the practice of populating the top hierarchy of the police service with retirees has demoralized personnel of the service who are waiting for their turn to take over leadership positions.



The call comes in the wake of heightened insecurity in the country with reports of daylight robberies on the rise.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, on Tuesday met with officials of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over robbery attacks on officers providing security for bullion vans.



The IGP on Monday told banks in the country to acquire fortified bullion vans to cart cash across the country by June ending or have the police withdraw their escort duties for them.



In a meeting with BoG officials and Directors of Banks on Monday, the IGP reiterated his earlier threat to withdraw police escort for such vehicles if fortified armoured vans are not provided for such services.



Below is a full statement by the IGP after the meeting:



IGP MEETS BANK OF GHANA, ASSOCIATION OF BANKERS

1.The Inspector–General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong–Boanuh has met with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, Executives of the Ghana Association of Bankers, and Managing Directors of banks in Ghana to discuss further solutions to minimize the risks associated with moving cash in the country.



2.The meeting, which was also attended by the Second Deputy Governor, Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, Directors of BoG, and members of the Police Management Board, reiterated that commercial banks will implement the use of standardized equipment for species and Cash in Transit (CIT) services by 30th June 2021. This will include services outsourced by the banks to any company that performs CIT duties.



3.The meeting also discussed other immediate, medium, and long-term measures for banks to operate in safe and secured environments. Matters discussed included protective gear for police officers on bank security duties, security background assessment of staff used for cash duties, security of vaults and banking premises, among others.



4.The Police Administration, therefore, assures its officers and the general public of the Administration’s commitment to protecting the lives of police officers in the discharge of their constitutionally mandated duty of maintaining law and order.