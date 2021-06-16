Police places GH¢20,000 bounty on Jamestown bullion van robbers

Police Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman

• Armed robbers attacked a bullion van on Monday, June 14 killing the police escort

• A hawker close to the scene was also killed during the incident



• The police has placed a GH¢20,000 bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators



The Ghana Police Service has announced a GH¢20,000 bounty for anyone who will volunteer information leading to the arrest of the armed robbers who shot two persons dead at Jamestown in Accra on Monday, June 14.



This was made known by the Police Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



She noted that the identities of the informants who give credible information will be protected.

“The Inspector-General of Police has announced a reward of GH¢20,000 to any person who gives credible information to the police for the arrest of the perpetrators. In this regard, we assure informants of utmost protection of their identities,” she stated.



The IGP upon visiting the family of the deceased officer at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 assured them of bringing the perpetrators to book.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh said, “We are investigating. I have instructed the CID to take over the case, and that is the level of seriousness we have attached to the case. So they have started investigations. And as I have indicated, we will definitely get them [perpetrators].”



Watch the video below.