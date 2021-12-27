Police prepare to renovate, upgrade cells in bad conditions nationwide

Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Police,ACP Kwesi Ofori

IGP cautions against overcrowding in prisons

He charged officers to good sanitary conditions are available for prisoners



Ghanaians applaud IGP for show of humanity



The Police has said it is preparing to renovate police cells across the country and put them in a shape that respects the human rights of suspects and accords them dignity.



In a recent patrol tour, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, charged his personnel to desist from overcrowding police cells. He believes that irrespective of the fact that some inmates may be criminals they are still human, and deserve to be respected because they have rights.



He also tasked officers to ensure the necessary sanitary facilities like toilets are available.

Meanwhile, at the back of this development, the Director-General of the Public Affairs Department of the Police, ACP Kwesi Ofori, revealed that cells that are not in good shape will be upgraded.



“Our wish is to be able to do this, and this is not for any specific person because if they are in good shape, they are good for all of us."



“We have demands, and we need to do what is right, and therefore, those that lack these facilities, the administration will be looking at it and improve upon it as we draft our budget,” he told JoyNews in an interview.



He also explained that police cells nationwide are not necessarily restricted to 25 persons, but station managers are required to use good judgment to ensure the dignity of suspects are maintained, and their health is not risked.