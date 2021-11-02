Police probe Juaben MCE-nominee for alleged bribery after his arrest

MCE nominee on the left has been granted bail, multiple media reports indicated

The Police are investigating the MCE nominee for Juaben, Alex Sarfo Kantanka for alleged bribery after his arrest on Monday, November 1.

He has been granted bail, multiple media reports indicated.



There was a near eruption of pandemonium in Juaben after assembly members in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti region rejected the President’s nominee for the second time on Monday, November 1.



Angry residents threatened to assault the assembly members for failing to get them a Municipal Chief Executive, TV3’s Ibrahim Abubakar reported.

But for the intervention of the police some casualty would have been recorded, Ibrahim added.



The nominee is captured on tape demanding monies he allegedly paid to the assembly members to motivate them to vote for him.



