Police probe death of two friends Ashanti Region

Ghana Police Service

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the circumstances that led to the lynching and stabbing to death of two friends at Brofoyedu and Kotwi, both in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the region.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo told the media that around 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 16, 2022, the Trede District Police command had information that there was a dead body lying at Kotwi.



He said the police proceeded to the area and identified the body as Nana Boakye, 28, with a wound in the chest.



Mr. Ahianyo said they later got information that another body, identified as Sheriff, 25, was also lying dead at Brofoyedu lorry station.



He said preliminary investigations conducted by the police suggest that the two deceased persons were good friends and they had gone to a drinking spot where a misunderstanding ensued between them and degenerate into a fight.

Mr. Ahianyo said it was alleged that Nana Boakye was stabbed several times by Sheriff with a knife and died instantly.



He said Sheriff took to his heels after committing the crime but some youth in the area pursued him to the Brofoyedu lorry station and allegedly lynched him.



He said the police have commenced investigations and picking leads to arrest of suspects involved in the incident.