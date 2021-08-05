Police probe deaths of couple in Asamang shooting incident

ASP Godwin Ahianyo

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has launched intensive investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of a couple, following a shooting incident at Asuofia-Asamang in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District.

Ama Vida, said to be in her 30s, was reportedly gunned down by her estranged husband, Bashiru Kophie, on Monday, August 02, in a fit of rage after she allegedly threatened to divorce the latter.



She was said to have been shot twice at close range, killing her instantly.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that Bashiru after the heinous crime fled to Daban, a suburb of Kumasi.

However, some neighbours and relatives of Vida, who had gotten wind of where the fugitive had been hiding, allegedly pursued him to his hideout and subjected him to severe beatings.



ASP Ahianyo said information reaching the Police Command indicated that Bashiru, believed to be in his 40s, and alleged to have been weakened by the beatings also died on Tuesday.



The mortal remains of the couple had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.